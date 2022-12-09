Kenan Thompson Holds SNL's 'Scared Straight' Sketch Close To His Heart

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September 2022 to coincide with his 20th anniversary on "SNL," Thompson reflected on the work he's contributed to the long-running comedy show. While he's been the mastermind behind quite a few, "Scared Straight" is his absolute favorite, saying it "has a special place in my heart."

The skit follows an officer (Jason Sudeikis) dealing with offenders who have been involved in petty crimes such as underage drinking or shoplifting. Wanting to teach them a lesson and warn them about the consequences if they don't change their ways, he enlists inmate Lorenzo McIntosh (played by Thompson), who will often be accompanied by a second prisoner, usually played by the guest host of that particular episode. Whether it be his grandmother Loretta (Betty White) or Skeet Devlin (Taylor Swift), the inmates work hard to scare the hoodlums onto the right path.

Thompson said the reason he's most proud of the sketch is that "it was the first kind of self-generated thing I got on the show." At that point in 2008, Thompson had been on "SNL" for five seasons, writing and pitching ideas, but this particular plot is strong and takes inspiration from the original 1978 documentary "Scared Straight!" and popular '80s and '90s films. Other notable names to appear with Thompson in the sketch include Tracy Morgan, Zach Galifianakis, and Lindsay Lohan.