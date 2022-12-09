Guillermo Del Toro Just Put The Final Nail In The Coffin Of Justice League Dark

Famous director Guillermo del Toro certainly has a tremendous amount of skill when it comes to directing monsters, mythical creatures, and other such magical beings. Just think of many of the movies that del Toro is known for — a love story between a human and a sea creature in "The Shape of Water," a red demon with a heart of gold in "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," ravenous vampire-like creatures known as reapers in "Blade II," and of course the plethora of otherworldly entities in "Pan's Labyrinth." In other words, del Toro certainly has a cinematic wheelhouse that he is very comfortable with.

DC is probably best known for its characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, and their assembled supergroup, the Justice League. Justice League Dark is actually a different group, and more often than not, contains a bunch of magic-wielding characters or misunderstood heroes like Etrigan the Demon, John Constantine, Deadman, Swamp Thing, and Zatanna. In 2021, del Toro appeared on the Sad Happy Confused podcast to explain his vision of a potential "Justice League Dark" and said, "I think the screenplay, one version of it is online, and it was, for me, trying to find the perfect balance of the chemistries of these characters... I took a little bit of the opening of the Alan Moore Constantine, and I took the dynamics between Abby [Arcane] and Swamp Thing, and I took the sort of revelatory moments of when Deadman gets into a body, how he would experience the consciousness of that being" (via Cinema Blend.) Unfortunately, the future for a del Toro-helmed version of "Justice League Dark" doesn't look bright.