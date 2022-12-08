Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Her Statement On Women In Action Movies

Throughout her Hollywood tenure so far, Jennifer Lawrence has assembled an impressive and diverse filmography. From "Silver Linings Playbook" to "Mother!" to "X-Men: First Class," she has proven herself a multi-faceted performer capable of taking on a range of roles. Be that as it may, in the eyes of many, she'll always be Katniss Everdeen: the tough revolutionary protagonist of the "Hunger Games" series. After all, it's arguably the part that put her on the map and allowed her to seek out various intriguing acting opportunities elsewhere in the film world.

Even years after her time as Katniss came to an end, Lawrence continues to be asked about the role, and in turn, she talks about it. However, her insights during a recent interview with Variety, alongside silver screen icon Viola Davis, raised some eyebrows in the worst way. "When I was doing 'Hunger Games,' nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead," she said, sending much of the internet into an uproar.

The big takeaway many had from this quote is that Jennifer Lawrence believes she's the first-ever female action hero in cinema history. Of course, this is far from true, and she has acknowledged as much since uttering those now-viral words.