Matthew Perry Asked Friends' Creators If He Could Have The Final Line Of The Show

I'll be there for you, 'cause you're there for me too. "Friends" has captivated generations since the first episode aired in 1994 and as fans continue to watch reruns years on. It's relatable; how do you get through the tough stuff in life without your best friends at your side?

Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing, the loveable and joke-cracking friend of the bunch, released a memoir in November 2022 – "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" — which details his struggles with addiction and relapses, as well as his time on the iconic NBC sitcom. While audiences were previously aware of some of the issues in Perry's personal life, the memoir delves deeper and describes more of what he was going through that he was able to hide through Chandler's snarky laughs and punchlines.

While a lot of the memoir is saddening to reflect on some of the darker spots of Perry's life and career, it also pulls at your heartstrings and makes you feel good; especially knowing that co-star Jennifer Aniston was a helpful fixture for Perry throughout the series, (via Variety). One fact Perry shared centered around the show's finale; he asked co-creator Marta Kauffman to have the final line.