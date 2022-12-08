South Park's 25th Anniversary Show At Red Rocks Was The Most Money The Historic Venue Ever Spent

Since its grand opening in 1941, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado has welcomed some of the biggest acts of our time, from The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix to Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross. However, for two nights in August 2022, the iconic venue hosted a bit of a different crowd. Thousands showed up sporting unique attire, including a Professor Chaos costume, fake Randy Marsh-esque mustaches, colorful beanies, Mr. Hat hand puppets, and more. All were there for the same purpose — to commemorate the 25th anniversary of "South Park."

On hand at the show were "South Park" co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who, along with guests such as rock bands Primus and Ween, performed an array of tunes from the Comedy Central cartoon. These included "It's Easy, M'Kay?" "Kyle's Mom," and even the show's iconic theme song, as well as a few tracks from their 2004 film, "Team America: World Police." Much to everyone's surprise, Rush even stopped by on the second night for a special appearance.

In addition to the slew of music legends gracing the stage, audiences enjoyed some eye-grabbing visuals, such as massive, talking projections of Cartman, Butters, and the rest of the gang on the mountainous wall of the venue. It's clear that much time and effort went into the concert's creation and it's been revealed that the shows required a record-breaking amount of money.