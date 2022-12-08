Author Kristin Baver And Artist Grant Griffin On New Book The Art Of Star Wars: The High Republic - Exclusive Interview

The first issue of "Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures," "Collision Course," centers on an emerging relationship between two young women, Lula and Zeen. It's a great contemporary addition to "Star Wars" lore. Why was that so important?

Baver: I think everyone who came together for this initiative was cognizant that while everything needed to feel like part of the "Star Wars" galaxy we know and love, writing for the modern audience also meant ensuring that any fan could pick up "The High Republic" and see themselves in it. I'm not sure there's anywhere that's more important than in the all-ages comic, where you're reaching some of the youngest fans and newer readers. And what the writer, Daniel José Older, has done beautifully is make sure that the fact that they're two girls in love isn't a central part of their struggle with their feelings for each other.

There was a great deal of care taken with every new character that was introduced in the era, and I think you can see that reflected in the designs and the stories as they play out. Storytelling must, on some level, reflect the world we live in to remain relevant.

I like the idea that since the Jedi aren't at war here, there were a lot of discussions about how to create worthy adversaries in this very different "Star Wars" context. Tell me about those decisions.

Baver: The difficulty from the beginning was that the creators couldn't rely on the Sith to be the problem this time around. There's story precedent in the prequel trilogy that makes it very clear the Sith haven't been seen for centuries.

However, I think the Nihil, and the Leveler in particular, was an elegant solution. Here you have a group hellbent on anarchy — when the Jedi are all about order and balance — with a secret weapon that's a Jedi killer! How do you remain calm and not let the fear overcome you when you're watching some of the most powerful Jedi you know be obliterated by such a thing?

Plus, of course, you have the Drengir, which are a different shade of scary. The Sith deal in absolutes and they aim to be wholly evil. But the Drengir aren't villainous by choice; they're simply hungry, and meat is what's on their menu.

I love the Nihil's concept, with their terroristic, guerilla-warfare style of challenging the Jedi. How did that concept evolve?

Baver: The look of the Nihil has some of its roots in the British punk movement aesthetically, but that anti-establishment mentality is also evident in the way the group is written across Phase I. I think the scariest thing about the Nihil is that you can't reason with them. Their goal is turmoil, so you're not going to talk them out of that. They're selfish, and they'll come in and take whatever they want.