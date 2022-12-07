Yellowjackets Season 2 Release Date Revealed With Cryptic Teaser

The Showtime drama "Yellowjackets" turned out to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year after premiering in November of 2021. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series is set in two timelines: 1996 and 2021. In 1996, a high school girls' soccer team (the Yellowjackets) gets stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes on the way to a national tournament. They end up stuck for 19 months, during which, as it's revealed in the first episode, the girls resort to cannibalism. In 2021, four of the survivors — bored housewife Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), senate candidate Taissa (Tawny Cypress), ruthless nurse Misty (Christina Ricci), and recovering addict Natalie (Juliette Lewis) — grapple with the lingering aftermath of the time that they spent in the wilderness. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sammi Hanratty, and Sophie Thatcher co-star as the younger versions of the four main characters.

The Season 1 finale of "Yellowjackets" aired on January 16, 2022, and has left fans eager for more content after giving viewers a few major answers — as well as setting up plenty of new questions. In the episode, the teens face Jackie's (Ella Purnell) death after her fight with Shauna, adult Natalie is kidnapped, and we find out that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) is one of the survivors and is still alive in the present day, among many other intriguing things.

With all that in mind, it's safe to say that fans have been itching for Season 2 — and now we finally know when the highly anticipated sophomore season will premiere.