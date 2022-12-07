James McAvoy Names First Class His Favorite X-Men Movie But Hasn't Forgotten Days Of Future Past

Although for many Marvel fans, the definitive live-action portrayal of Charles Xavier remains Patrick Stewart's stoic performance in 20th Century Fox's original "X-Men" trilogy (so much so that he even reprised the role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"), it's fair to say that James McAvoy's version of the character has enjoyed a much more fleshed out character arc than his predecessor.

When we first meet this version of Charles Xavier in "X-Men: First Class," he's the polar opposite of the Professor X we came to know in the original trilogy. A younger, more egotistical mutant who is as focused on women as he is on his fellow mutants. Throughout the subsequent three installments of the "X-Men" franchise, fans watch as McAvoy's Professor X slowly changes into the somber, world-weary leader we came to know and love in the original film trilogy.

In any case, James McAvoy has certainly had plenty of time to get to know the ins and outs of Charles Xavier throughout his time in the "X-Men" franchise, which is why it should come as no surprise that the actor is still torn about which of those movies was his favorite to work on.