Charlize Theron Needed Shoulder Surgery After Filming The Old Guard 2 Due To Yet Another On-Set Injury

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Charlize Theron revealed that she needed to get shoulder surgery while filming for "The Old Guard 2." "We just wrapped the sequel to Old Guard, where I was hanging off the side of a helicopter," she jokingly started, before continuing: "I so wish that was the story. Instead, it was during training. I was learning to sword fight."

While that may sound rough for Theron, it's relatively tame compared to what the actress experienced while filming for the first "The Old Guard" movie. When filming wrapped up on that production, she needed not just one surgery, but three, having severely injured her thumb, elbow, and knee. "I have to put her up there with Keanu Reeves," fight coordinator Danny Hernandez told Insider. "Her and Keanu are the highest when it comes to stars who work really, really hard on the stunts. They both go the distance. It's to the point that sometimes you have to send them home. She wouldn't leave sometimes."

Hernandez's description rings true, especially when considering that Reeves was the actor who inspired Theron to do her own stunts. Since then, the actress has never been afraid to give it her all for her action roles. Theron has even seriously damaged her body on several occasions outside of the two "The Old Guard" movies, so this latest injury really seems more par for the course than anything else.