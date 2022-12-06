Universal Had Two Requests For The Creative Team Behind Violent Night

For almost as long as there have been movies, there have been Christmas movies. From George Albert Smith's "Santa Claus," dated 1898, to the Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell-led "Spirited" from 2022, filmmakers across generations haven't shied away from spreading some holiday cheer via the cinema. Of course, not all of these productions are fun, heartwarming affairs designed to give audiences that warm and fuzzy feeling. Some, like director Tommy Wirkola's "Violent Night," which also premiered in 2022, were created to take the holiday genre in a different, more action-packed direction.

On Christmas Eve of all nights, a crew of mercenaries led by Jimmy "Mr. Scrooge" Martinez (John Leguizamo) break into a family home and hold them hostage. With it seeming like Christmas may be ruined in the worst way possible, the most unexpected of heroes emerges to save the day: Santa Claus himself, as portrayed by "Stranger Things" and "Black Widow" star David Harbour. Unlike most interpretations of Kris Kringle, this one is far from just a jolly, happy-go-lucky distributor of candy and toys. He's a battle-hardened Viking warrior who's determined to protect the innocent — even if it means spilling blood during the most wonderful time of the year.

All in all, "Violent Night" is a campy, hard-hitting Christmas watch that doesn't sound like it should be a real movie. Yet, it is, and it's one that Universal Pictures kept its list of requests pretty light for.