What Bob Odenkirk Wanted From Better Call Saul If His Heart Attack Forced Him To Exit

In an exclusive clip from the Season 6 DVD release of "Better Call Saul" posted by @getFANDOM on Twitter, Bob Odenkirk says he would not have objected had the producers of "Better Call Saul" recast his role had he died or been physically incapable of carrying on, ensuring that the rest of Jimmy McGill's tale would see the light of day. "It wouldn't have been great but it would have been better than nothing," he declared.

The actor added that he didn't think it was likely that the show would've continued had he passed away from his heart attack. "They would have just stopped the show if I wasn't capable of doing it. They wouldn't have tried to go on." However, he added that the notion of leaving Jimmy's story incomplete made him feel terrible and would have been a disservice to the show's writers, directors, and crew. "I would have liked it if they got some actor to play him, just to tell the story that they had written."

Thankfully, producers never had to face that possibility down. But it's interesting to imagine someone new taking over the role of Jimmy McGill, especially at such a late point in the show's run.