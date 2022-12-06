Han Solo Almost Had A Wookiee Wife In The Star Wars Holiday Special

Despite the fact the George Lucas has spent several decades trying to distance himself from "The Star Wars Holiday Special," it's worth noting that the he is still credited for sketching out the characters and story of the special itself, even while much of the writing credit can be attributed to a team that included Pat Proft, Rod Warren, Mitzie Welch, Bruce Vilanch, and Leonard Ripps (via IMDb).

And according to Leonard Ripps, Lucas actually told him that Han Solo had a Wookiee wife, before going on to assert that they would not be allowed to reveal this in the script. "Lucas told us Han Solo was married to a Wookiee but that we couldn't mention that because it would be controversial," Ripps claimed, while speaking to Mental Floss.

Revealing that Han Solo was actually married to a Wookiee would have been without a doubt one of the most shocking moments in the entire franchise — especially because "The Star Wars Holiday Special" takes before "The Empire Strikes Back," wherein he begins his romance with Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). In fact, the specific wording of Ripps' quote makes it seem like (at least at the time) Han Solo was actually married to a Wookiee, at least in Lucas' mind, even if they couldn't show it in the special itself.

Considering the abundance of vitriol that fans have already levied at "The Star Wars Holiday Special" over the years, it's probably for the best that Lucas' initial pitch never made it into the special itself — though one still has to wonder if Han Solo's secret wife also had a name as hilariously blunt as Itchy or Lumpy.