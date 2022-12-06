Blue Bloods Star Donnie Wahlberg Has Two More Projects In The Works At CBS

Although there's no question that the legendary Tom Selleck continues to serve as the driving force behind the success of CBS's "Blue Bloods," one can certainly make the argument that the true star of the show is actually Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan within the series. An ex-marine and Iraq war veteran, Danny is the eldest son of Frank Reagan (Selleck) and a police detective in the NYPD.

It's safe to say that Danny is by far the most volatile of the Reagan clan, often compromising his own morality to do what he believes is right for the NYPD — regardless of who he hurts along the way. The morally gray nature of Danny's detective work makes him by far one of the most fascinating characters in the entire series, and it's safe to say that his commanding on-screen presence is elevated even further by the excellent performance of Wahlberg himself.

Indeed, it appears that even CBS has taken note of the immense talent that Wahlberg has brought to the table in "Blue Bloods," as the iconic cable network recently signed him to two more projects as an executive producer.