Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered The Simpsons Fans' Choice For The Best Running Gag

Hi, I'm Melissa Lemieux, and you may remember me from such Looper articles as "This Is Why The Simpsons Has Failed To Have Any President As A Guest Star" and "Did The Simpsons Actually Predict The 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak?" If that introduction made you smile at all, then you've probably spent a little of your time watching "The Simpsons." After so many years on the air, the show is laden with running gags and catchphrases that are guaranteed to make audience members "whoo-hoo" or, if they're critical of the show and the man at the center of the series, let out a hearty "d'oh!"

"The Simpsons" has a way of spawning gags that take on a life of their own and become metatextual memes on the internet in a way no other show has managed to do. Even one-shot gags like Marge Simpson (Julie Kavner) trying to look cool and hip by doing a trendy dance have spawned video and graphical memes that have gained a popular following online. Whether it's Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) causing a ton of damage to himself trying to teach his kids a lesson or Bart Simpson's (Nancy Cartwright) tendency to prank call hapless bar owner Moe Szyslak (Hank Azaria), many a gag has stood the test of time.

Which of these running gags has caused our readers to let out a "ha-ha" in the style of Nelson Muntz (Cartwright)? Looper conducted a survey of 607 people around the country and asked our fans which "The Simpsons" running gag is their absolute favorite.