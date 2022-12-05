Ghostbusters: Afterlife Is Getting A Sequel

Five years after the monumental hit that was "Ghostbusters," director Ivan Reitman delivered "Ghostbusters II" in 1989. While it had all the key elements of the original — chiefly the four Ghostbusters themselves, Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) — it wasn't quite the sequel fans hoped for. With that, a potential "Ghostbusters III" found itself trapped in development limbo, with it seeming unlikely that it would ever get made when "Ghostbusters" was rebooted in 2016 with an all-new cast and story that many folks definitely reacted rationally to.

In the wake of the release of the 2016 "Ghostbusters," however, it came to light that a proper sequel to the first two flicks was in development. Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman, would sit in the director's chair, and Aykroyd, Hudson, and Murray would don their iconic jumpsuits one more time. Given the death of Ramis in 2014, the threequel titled "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" was crafted as a tribute to the late actor and his on-screen counterpart, Dr. Spengler. For the most part, moviegoers loved what this long-overdue "Ghostbusters" installment had to offer, from the new cast members to the numerous Easter eggs.

While "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" appeared to close out the "Ghostbusters" saga just fine, apparently, it's rising from the grave once again. An "Afterlife" sequel is officially on the way.