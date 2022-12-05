Yes, A ToeJam & Earl Movie Is Actually Happening

There is nothing wrong with your device. Do not attempt to adjust your settings. "ToeJam & Earl" is getting a feature length film.

Based on the cult-classic 1991 Sega Genesis platformer of the same name, "ToeJam & Earl" will be produced in part Stephen Curry's Unanimous Productions — yes, the same Stephen Curry that currently dominates the basketball court for the Golden State Warriors (per The Hollywood Reporter). Also attached is Story Kitchen, a production banner which joins the talents of former APA partner Mike Goldberg, "John Wick" creator Derek Kolstad, and "Sonic the Hedgehog" producer Dmitri M. Johnson (per Deadline). The film found its home at Amazon Studios.

Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo — who penned Amazon Prime Video's "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" alongside Genndy Tartakovsky — are set to write the film's script. As far as that goes, the "ToeJam & Earl" film's official synopsis reads: "Earth, their legends tell them, is the Paradise where the music that created their culture originated. Unfortunately for our heroes, not only do they wreck their ship, but they find that Earth is . . . well, not the haven they expected. But the music — that part was true. So begins their quest to find as much of that music as they can in the hope of saving their planet, and maybe ours as well."

For those unfamiliar with the "ToeJam & Earl" series, here is a brief rundown of its history throughout the years.