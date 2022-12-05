Yes, A ToeJam & Earl Movie Is Actually Happening
There is nothing wrong with your device. Do not attempt to adjust your settings. "ToeJam & Earl" is getting a feature length film.
Based on the cult-classic 1991 Sega Genesis platformer of the same name, "ToeJam & Earl" will be produced in part Stephen Curry's Unanimous Productions — yes, the same Stephen Curry that currently dominates the basketball court for the Golden State Warriors (per The Hollywood Reporter). Also attached is Story Kitchen, a production banner which joins the talents of former APA partner Mike Goldberg, "John Wick" creator Derek Kolstad, and "Sonic the Hedgehog" producer Dmitri M. Johnson (per Deadline). The film found its home at Amazon Studios.
Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo — who penned Amazon Prime Video's "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" alongside Genndy Tartakovsky — are set to write the film's script. As far as that goes, the "ToeJam & Earl" film's official synopsis reads: "Earth, their legends tell them, is the Paradise where the music that created their culture originated. Unfortunately for our heroes, not only do they wreck their ship, but they find that Earth is . . . well, not the haven they expected. But the music — that part was true. So begins their quest to find as much of that music as they can in the hope of saving their planet, and maybe ours as well."
For those unfamiliar with the "ToeJam & Earl" series, here is a brief rundown of its history throughout the years.
What on Earth (or space) is ToeJam & Earl?
Created by Mark Voorsanger and Greg Johnson of Johnson Voorsanger Productions ("JVP"), the original "ToeJam & Earl" video game is a funk and hip-hop inspired roguelike adventure that follows the titular aliens as they attempt to rebuild their spaceship — known as the "Rapmaster Rocket." A sequel, titled "ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funktown," was released two years after the original in 1993 for the Sega Genesis, then again in 2007 for the Wii. In 2002, "ToeJam & Earl III: Mission to Earth" came to the Xbox. As recounted by IGN, both sequels received mixed reviews, and failed to connect with fans of the original.
In 2019, Johnson's HumaNature Studios used Kickstarter to crowdfund the release of a fourth game, titled "ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove." This campaign raised over $500,000 against a goal of just $400,000, and was made available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. On the online review aggregator MetaCritic, the game holds a 75% critical score and 6.1 user score, and according to the official "ToeJam & Earl" Twitter (which, yes, is a thing), the property recently partnered with the popular Epic Games platform battle-royale "Fall Guys."
The "ToeJam & Earl" film is the most recent in a string of platformer-inspired project like "Sonic the Hedgehog" and the upcoming "Super Mario Bros. Movie," but if the game that inspired this project is any indication, it could very well be the most unique video game movie to date.