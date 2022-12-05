Margot Robbie Is Working Hard For A Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy Romance

Comic book love stories don't get much better than Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy; the pair's flirtation dates back to the '90s, but the past decade made it official. HBO Max's "Harley Quinn" built off DC's embrace of these illustrious supervillains. It finally gave the lovers an on-screen treatment, complete with a rendezvous in the Fortress of Solitude.

While the mediums of comics and streaming series have given the couple their due, films have been less than generous. Harley Quinn has been front and center in some of DC's best projects — including James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" and Cathy Yan's "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)." Meanwhile, Poison Ivy seems relegated to the poorly received "Batman & Robin." While rumors have put the character appearing in various projects and sequels to "The Batman" and "Bird of Prey," there's still an endless development hell surrounding Poison Ivy's cinematic return (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Fans pushing for a Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn cinematic romance do have a powerful ally working to bring the lovers to theaters. Actress Margot Robbie is revealing her thoughts on the pair's debut: her attitude on the couple and a possible Poison Ivy addition should delight supporters.