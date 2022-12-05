Gold Rush Fans Can't Stop Talking About Fred's Absence In Season 13, Episode 10

In the thread for Season 13, episode 10 on the subreddit r/GoldRush, Og Oggilby was one of the rare viewers who expressed dismay at the lack of Freds in the episode( neither Fred Lewis nor Fred Dodge appeared in "50,000 Ounces") Og Oggilby wrote, "[the] show is monotonous without goofballs like fred. fred and others like him should be the shows main focus. clayton bros. staged bits are hilarious. theirs is some of the stiffest back and forth dialogues ever witnessed."

Others disagreed, including Magnificentfloof42, who wrote, "Main show was thankfully Fred free, yay. White water had Fred Hurt and at least for me Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra repeat show. I'll take those two Fred's anytime."

commenter Xavilend said they were giving up on the show, writing, "overall the show just feels pretty dry and even the VO sounds like he's describing paint drying. 13 Seasons, we had a good run, mostly.

In its prime, it was huge engineering issues, dredges, plant moves, people with back problems welding all night, and Parker and Tony butting heads. So much truly awesome and exciting TV. The last episode had someone using a shovel and another using a cushion to make their seat cosier. I'm bored to death."

While Fred Lewis may not have brought in much gold, he certainly contributed some personality that helped keep the show interesting. should he continue to be left out of the operation and the show, it's likely than Xavilend won't be the only viewer to stop watching.