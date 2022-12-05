Gold Rush Fans Can't Stop Talking About Fred's Absence In Season 13, Episode 10
Fred Lewis has been front and center as a crew leader on DIscovery's "Gold Rush," appearing in 46 episodes since his debut in Season 10, Episode 13,"Nuggets or Bust." But despite financial difficulties, Fred was back for the first nine episodes of Season 13,helping Parker Schnabel and the rest of the "Gold Rush" team chase its 5000 ounce goal for the season. Lewis' offbeat and unpolished manner has always lent some much-needed color and flavor to what can often be a relatively drab main cast as they meander through what are sometimes painfully uneventful episodes. Butin Season 13, Episode 10," "50,000 Ounces," which aired November 18,the shaggy-bearded former Green Beret was conspicuously absent and fans certainly noticed. In the episode, Tony Beets' team ran into some technical difficulties early but still managed to find nearly 200 ounces of gold, pushing the season total past the 1000 ounce mark and Schnabel's lifetime haul over 50,000 ounces. The team celebrated with a champagne toast, including an extra glass for Parker's grandfather John Schnabel, who died in 2016 at age 96. Parker toasted "all the great people" that had helped him reach the milestone, but no mention of Fred Lewis was made — perhaps due to his meager contributions to the team's haul, particularly in recent episodes. While some fans lamented Fred's absence, others were not at all bothered that the military veteran was not a part of the episode and its milestone celebration.
Reddit commenters had mixed reactions to Season 13, Episode 10
In the thread for Season 13, episode 10 on the subreddit r/GoldRush, Og Oggilby was one of the rare viewers who expressed dismay at the lack of Freds in the episode( neither Fred Lewis nor Fred Dodge appeared in "50,000 Ounces") Og Oggilby wrote, "[the] show is monotonous without goofballs like fred. fred and others like him should be the shows main focus. clayton bros. staged bits are hilarious. theirs is some of the stiffest back and forth dialogues ever witnessed."
Others disagreed, including Magnificentfloof42, who wrote, "Main show was thankfully Fred free, yay. White water had Fred Hurt and at least for me Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra repeat show. I'll take those two Fred's anytime."
commenter Xavilend said they were giving up on the show, writing, "overall the show just feels pretty dry and even the VO sounds like he's describing paint drying. 13 Seasons, we had a good run, mostly.
In its prime, it was huge engineering issues, dredges, plant moves, people with back problems welding all night, and Parker and Tony butting heads. So much truly awesome and exciting TV. The last episode had someone using a shovel and another using a cushion to make their seat cosier. I'm bored to death."
While Fred Lewis may not have brought in much gold, he certainly contributed some personality that helped keep the show interesting. should he continue to be left out of the operation and the show, it's likely than Xavilend won't be the only viewer to stop watching.