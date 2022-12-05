Diona Reasonover Admits Replacing Pauley Perrette On NCIS Was 'Daunting' – Exclusive

The idea of replacing Perrette on "NCIS" was so overwhelming to Reasonover that she had to convince herself that that wasn't what was going on. "I had to reframe that for myself as not replacing — because truly, how can you replace someone who has been vital to a show for 15 years?" says Reasonover. "That's a pretty daunting task. I had to hope for the best and trust that the legacy that she left, and that so many people had built, was going to be preserved. And it was. I was really fortunate. I came in, and the fans were supportive, and the crew and the cast were supportive."

While Reasonover's behind-the-scenes entrance onto the series was a little unusual, she says Perrette and the rest of the cast were nothing but welcoming.

"I had just gotten knee surgery," she says. "By the time I finally made it to set, my leg was still messed up, and I had no idea what the script was going to be. I didn't know if they were going to want me to jump over a car or something. Instead, everyone — including Pauley, Mark [Harmon], up and down the board — was so nice, so sweet, bringing me ice packs all the time. It was the most wonderful, supportive environment. I knew right away. I was like, 'This is where I want to be.'"

As for her relationship with Perrette, who she briefly overlapped on the show, Reasonover can't remember if the veteran "NCIS" actor left her any sage advice, but they are still friends in real life.

"She was always absolutely lovely and supportive," says Reasonover. "I don't know that she gave me any particular words [of advice] that I can remember right now, only because it's been five years, but we still talk. We still do stuff together ... I'll have to ask her, 'Hey, now five years in, do you have any advice for the second five years?'"

