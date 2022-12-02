How Mark Hamill's The Last Jedi Performance Influenced Warwick Davis' Return To Willow

When "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was released in 2017, it had been 34 years since Mark Hamill portrayed Luke Skywalker. The character is briefly seen as a newborn infant in 2005's "Revenge of the Sith," but an entire generation of "Star Wars" fans had grown up without seeing Luke on the big screen. The 1970s and 1980s "Star Wars" trilogy of films, which is the middle section of the wider saga, featured numerous actors in addition to Hamill who would go on to become household names. This even included smaller parts such as Peter Cushing's role as Wilhuff Tarkin, James Earl Jones as the voice of Darth Vader, and many others.

Warwick Davis was one such actor who got his start in the "Star Wars" saga in 1983's "Return of the Jedi" as Ewok Wicket W. Warwick. Davis would go on to star as the title character in George Lucas' "Willow" in 1988; he revealed in an interview with The A.V. Club that the role was written way back in the early '80s with him in mind for the lead. Much like the actor who brought Luke Skywalker to life, Davis is also bringing back a character he has not played in decades in the new Disney+ TV series revival of the fantasy epic. As it turns out, his former co-star's role in "The Last Jedi" influenced how he approached his return to the role of Willow Ufgood.