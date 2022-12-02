Diana Maria Riva Explains How Her Dead To Me Role Expanded Throughout The Course Of The Show

Grief can make people do some strange things, like make reckless decisions and behave erratically, but it also can be a positive experience that can make an individual grow and learn. In other words, grief is a potent emotion that every person handles a little differently and in their own way, based on their own life experiences up to that point. Netflix's "Dead To Me" is one such example. The dark comedy predominately follows Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), two unlikely friends who have both suffered the loss of their husband — though both definitely handle their respective pain in very different ways which leads to a rather interesting dynamic between the two.

Season 3 of "Dead To Me," which is the final installment, premiered on Netflix on November 17. For fans who have followed the series since the very start, "Dead To Me" ends on a bittersweet note, but that's better than the alternative. Over the course of the show, both Jen and Judy run afoul of several different parties including the Greek Mafia, the police, and their respective families. The police get involved due to suspicion and circumstances surrounding the death of Judy's husband, and their efforts are often led by Detective Ana Perez (Diana Maria Riva). It seems though that Detective Perez's role was never supposed to be as big and as important as it became, which Riva has recently explained.