The Devastating Death Of Green Book Star Frank Vallelonga Jr.

"Green Book" star Frank Vallelonga Jr. has died, The New York Post has confirmed. The actor and restaurateur was 60. A spokesperson for the Vallelonga family has confirmed that the late actor is survived by his wife and 17-year-old son (via Buzzfeed News). "The Vallelonga family asks for privacy in their time of grief," the spokesperson requested. Police officers confirmed to The New York Post that Vallelonga Jr. is the victim whose body was dumped outside of a sheet-metal manufacturing building in the Bronx early Monday. His body was tossed out of a vehicle.

35-year-old Steven Smith was charged with concealment of a human corpse on Tuesday. A police spokesman says that Smith was caught on surveillance dumping the actor's body. "That dude was dead already," Smith said (via News10). Smith claims he had nothing to do with the "Green Book" star's death and did not know him. While Vallelonga Jr.'s cause of death is still being determined by officials, all signs point to the actor passing from an overdose. Buzzfeed News adds that he may have been facing homelessness. Details surrounding the actor's death continue the evolve.

Following the release of Peter Farrelly's "Green Book," Vallelonga Jr. gracefully entered the spotlight, sharing a photo of himself and Lady Gaga at an Oscar party on his restaurant's Instagram page. The biopic ultimately jump started the late actor's career, with his small but personal role in "Green Book" standing out as one of his many accomplishments.