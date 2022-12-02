Michael Shannon's Revelation About Playing George Jones On George & Tammy

In taking on the role, Shannon did a lot of research on Jones in order to accurately portray the singer in "George & Tammy." In doing so, he came to some realizations.

"I went to the Country Music Hall of Fame to see what I could find out about George Jones, and they had one of his suits there on a mannequin and it came up to just below my neck," he says. "I was like, 'Hmm, well, I don't think I'm going to fit in that suit.' So I kind of had to abandon the idea that I was going to look exactly like George Jones. It was more about trying to consider what it was like to be that person psychologically, and what it was like to live their life and walk in their shoes."

Jones was known for many things — singing, songwriting, and even his personal demons that spilled over into public view — but while studying up, Shannon found one unusual thing about the singer that might surprise fans.

"The thing I was surprised to learn about was George's ferocious appetite for interior design," says Shannon. "He was very interested in designing his house and very interested in colors and fabrics and all those kinds of things. I would never guess in a million years that was something he was into. It's not something you would typically associate with a country singer. Although a lot of them are fairly stylish, I guess. It's one thing to have that with your clothes or cars or whatever, but he had it even with home furnishings."

"George & Tammy" premieres on Showtime on December 4.