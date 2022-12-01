James Gunn Canonically Shuts Down Drax-Mantis Shippers

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" marks the end of Marvel Studios' wave of 2022 programming. For the most part, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans seem to agree that the Disney+ special manages to fulfill the promise of its title, too. Not only are there plenty of Easter eggs in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" but the one-off MCU event is also brimming with unabashed holiday cheer and the kind of zany humor that has come to define the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. More than anything else, though, what "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" truly delivers is an adventure that is refreshingly led by both Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

Prior to the Disney+ special's release, Drax and Mantis were two characters who had only ever really been allowed to exist as eccentric supporting characters within the MCU. "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," therefore, gives Drax and Mantis the chance to prove themselves as characters who are capable of leading their own screen adventures. For that very reason, many MCU fans have had nothing but positive things to say about not only the Disney+ special itself but also the infectious comedic chemistry that Bautista and Klementieff have together as their respective MCU heroes.

That said, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" director James Gunn has officially made it clear that fans shouldn't view Mantis and Drax's chemistry together as anything more than friendly and comedic.