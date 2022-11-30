Ang Lee To Direct His Son Mason Lee In A Bruce Lee Biopic

Taiwanese-American filmmaker Ang Lee has long established his unique style of moviemaking by effectively moving in and out of genres and cultures over the past 30 years of his career. Lee began his cinema journey with a string of family dramas that explored parent-child relationships, same-sex marriage, and the importance of family traditions with 1991's "Pushing Hands," 1993's "The Wedding Banquet," and 1994's "Eat Drink Man Woman," respectively (via IMDb). He then turned his talents to adapting the work of Jane Austen from a script by Emma Thompson with 1995's "Sense and Sensibility," before focusing his attention on 1970s American suburbia with the searing drama "The Ice Storm" in 1997. Lee then went on to create one of the most celebrated martial arts films of this century with 2000's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, the filmmaker would continue crafting one contemporary classic after the next with the likes of 2005's "Brokeback Mountain" and 2012's "Life of Pi." It is Lee's consistent mastery of diverse and wildly different subject matter that makes the announcement of a new film from the director an exciting prospect, which is the case with the Bruce Lee biopic he is set to make, with his son Mason Lee starring as the late martial arts megastar (via Deadline). Here is what we know at this point.