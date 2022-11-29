The Trailer For Disney's Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again Will Have Fans Of The Movies Pumped

Some people might think that a night shift job at a museum might be a boring and lonely endeavor, but then again, how many people have been a guard at a museum where the displays and history literally come to life? Suppose that is bound to happen though when there is magic involved, and this is best illustrated in the "Night At The Museum" movie, which proved to be so popular that it has launched an entire franchise. Everybody likes to see Ben Stiller twist in the wind, don't they?

Joking aside, the original "Night At The Museum" film follows Larry Daley (Stiller), a down-on-his-luck divorced parent that gets a job as a night shift guard, though he is soon greeted by several of the museum displays, which come to life at night. Featuring an ensemble cast consisting of the likes of Robin Williams, Mickey Rooney, Owen Wilson, Amy Adams, and Steve Coogan among many others, "Night At The Museum" spawned two live-action sequels, "Night At The Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian" and "Night At The Museum: Secret of the Tomb." Throughout the series, it is revealed that the displays and characters that populate the museums are brought to life through the magic of Ahkmenrah (Rami Malek), and Larry deals with Ahkmenrah's evil brother Kahmunrah in "Battle of the Smithsonian." However, the brand new trailer for the animated "Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again" throws this villain back into the spotlight.