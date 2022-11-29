The Trailer For Disney's Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again Will Have Fans Of The Movies Pumped
Some people might think that a night shift job at a museum might be a boring and lonely endeavor, but then again, how many people have been a guard at a museum where the displays and history literally come to life? Suppose that is bound to happen though when there is magic involved, and this is best illustrated in the "Night At The Museum" movie, which proved to be so popular that it has launched an entire franchise. Everybody likes to see Ben Stiller twist in the wind, don't they?
Joking aside, the original "Night At The Museum" film follows Larry Daley (Stiller), a down-on-his-luck divorced parent that gets a job as a night shift guard, though he is soon greeted by several of the museum displays, which come to life at night. Featuring an ensemble cast consisting of the likes of Robin Williams, Mickey Rooney, Owen Wilson, Amy Adams, and Steve Coogan among many others, "Night At The Museum" spawned two live-action sequels, "Night At The Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian" and "Night At The Museum: Secret of the Tomb." Throughout the series, it is revealed that the displays and characters that populate the museums are brought to life through the magic of Ahkmenrah (Rami Malek), and Larry deals with Ahkmenrah's evil brother Kahmunrah in "Battle of the Smithsonian." However, the brand new trailer for the animated "Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again" throws this villain back into the spotlight.
The trailer for the animated Night At The Museum has everything a fan could want
The trailer for "Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again" starts off with a newly hired museum security guard that quickly finds himself overwhelmed by the now-animated museum displays. Absolutely terrified, this security guard feels the museum, only for Teddy Roosevelt (Thomas Lennon) to comment that is a new record for the museum denizens for scaring off said guard. At that point, Larry Daley (now voiced by Zachary Levi) pops up and admonishes the magical museum citizens to stop scaring off guards because he is gone for the summer, to which Teddy coyly implies that Larry should hire his son Nick Daley (Joshua Bassett) to fill the security guard position.
Although Nick is reluctant to take the position, claiming that he will mess it up, Larry reassures him. The trailer then progresses to Nick donning the security guard uniform, and interacting with the denizens of the museum, even going so far as to offer Octavius (voiced by Jack Whitehall) help with a candy bar. The true villain of "Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again" is then brought into focus, and it is the villain from "Battle at the Smithsonian," Kahmunrah (Joseph Kamal), who proudly proclaims that he is going to take over the world. Joined by Seth (Akmal Saleh), plenty of silliness and historical references abound in the remainder of the trailer, which is what fans have come to expect from the franchise. So, if one considers themselves a fan of "Night At The Museum," you definitely don't want to miss this animated installment, which will become available on Disney+ on December 9, 2022.