41% Of The Big Bang Theory Fans Say This Is Their Favorite Character - Looper Survey

Math, science, history ... can you unravel the mystery here? "The Big Bang Theory" has a bunch of characters who have stood the test of time. From the neurotic Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) to the gently nerdy Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) to the hopelessly romantic Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), they're popular enough to keep the show hopping in syndication and have cut a memorable swathe through the pop cultural landscape over the ensuing seasons.

They may possess scientific minds, but every single member of the core group also harbors some serious neurosis that causes them to complicate their dreams and ambitions. However, they manage to be there for one another and come through in the clutch all the same, which makes them all lovable in spite of their major flaws.

But which of the show's main characters happens to be the most enjoyable of them all? Looper conducted a survey of 607 people around the country and asked them which character on "The Big Bang Theory" is their favorite.