Willow Series Creator Jonathan Kasdan Thinks Harry Potter Was Inspired By The Original Movie

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan Kasdan revealed that the mainstream arrival of Harry Potter had him thinking about the farmer-turned-sorcerer from Ron Howard's fantasy stint. J.K. Rowling's beloved book series that became a blockbuster phenomenon (in which Davis also starred as two different characters) is acknowledged as having the same cultural impact as "Star Wars," and even with its groundbreaking effect, it was the very beginning of Mr. Potter's adventures that stuck out for him.

"It's hard not to look at the opening of Harry Potter, which is a baby being left on a doorstep, and equate it to this in a way that's pretty clear," Kasdan said concerning The Boy Who Lived. "You've got to wonder if J.K. Rowling wasn't thinking about this a little bit." Kasdan was referring to the safe transportation of Elnora Danan, the prophesied little scamp that was promised to turn the tide against the forces of evil. Is it similar? Sure, but so is Superman's backstory, and those other heroes founded at Lucasfilm, Luke and Leia Skywalker.

The difference here is that all of those iconic heroes have had plenty of chances to return to the mainstream and get fans excited again, and now Willow is finally getting a shot. See if he manages to keep it together when the "Willow" series debuts on Disney+ on December 30.