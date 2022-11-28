Tommy Oliver's Best Power Rangers Stories Ranked

The history of the "Power Rangers" franchise is incredible. According to The Los Angeles Times, the series was originally Frankenstein-ed together from existing Japanese television shows and American scenes shot specifically for new storylines. The result is a media behemoth that has changed many times over the course of its decades-spanning existence and features dozens of amazing actors.

Although it's always been an ensemble show, one member of the Power Rangers team stands out in particular: Tommy Oliver. Introduced as an evil Ranger created by the villainous Rita Repulsa to infiltrate the Rangers and tear them apart from the inside, he quickly grows into a true-blue hero. Tommy Oliver goes on to lead the Power Rangers in various forms and is often heralded as the greatest Ranger of all time. He's brought to life by Jason David Frank, who returned to the role many times over the years.

According to Variety, Frank passed away on November 19, 2022, at the age of 49. He was, and will remain, a source of inspiration and awe for generations of kids. To honor his incredible career, we're ranking the best Tommy Oliver-centric stories "Power Rangers" has to offer.