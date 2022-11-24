Bruce Willis Really Pitched Himself Hard To Play Jules In Pulp Fiction

It would be hard to deny that writer and director Quentin Tarantino has had quite a career thus far, releasing more than a few films that could arguably be considered classics by any metric of the term. But it's difficult not to look back at the film that really catapulted Tarantino into the limelight as a filmmaker: "Pulp Fiction." Released in 1994, "Pulp Fiction" took audiences by storm and became a box office and critical sensation, grossing over $212 million worldwide (per The Numbers) and garnering a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Pulp Fiction" also featured an all-star cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, and Bruce Willis. Travolta and Jackson were even nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, at the 67th Academy Awards, and it all but marked a big comeback for Travolta. However, it seems as if Willis, who portrayed Butch Coolidge in the film, really wanted the role of Jules Winnfield (Jackson) initially, and he was pretty insistent that he get that part.