Who Plays Rory Gilcrest In Criminal Minds: Evolution?
Warning: The following article contains general spoilers for "Criminal Minds: Evolution."
After a brief period of silence, Paramount+ has revived CBS's crime-thriller "Criminal Minds" — now titled "Criminal Minds: Evolution." Though the series features several returning characters, including Joe Mantegna's David Rossi and Paget Brewster's Emily Prentiss, it promises to show a newer, darker side of the criminal element (via TV Line). The series' first threat is Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), a complex serial killer who gets his thrills by helping other murderers commit crimes. One such murderer is Rory Gilcrest, a young man who targets a woman he becomes obsessed with through the internet.
Gilcrest is just a burgeoning serial killer when he tracks down his victim –- and her family –- through the in-universe social media platform "Soar." To add insult to injury, Soar was developed by former BAU tech-whiz Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) to be a 100% safe-to-use website. Though it initially seems that Gilcrest was killed by his own victim acting in self-defense, it is soon revealed that he took his own life. Just as Robert Harris (Nick Bailey) does in Episode 2, "Sicarius," Voit's disciples must kill themselves if they believe police capture to be imminent. Though Gilcrest's time is decidedly through on "Criminal Minds: Evolution," the actor that plays him will continue to rise as a Hollywood talent.
Modern Family's Sebastian Schier plays Rory Gilcrest
Sebastian Schier is the actor portraying Gilcrest in "Criminal Minds: Evolution." His most recent murderous role is the latest in a string of appearances on various high-profile shows. At the beginning of the year, he played a college student on the third episode of ABC's breakout workplace sitcom "Abbott Elementary." He is also credited as a "doofus" in the fourth episode of Craig Gilespie's real-life-inspired series "Pam and Tommy," which starred Sebastian Stan, Lily James, and Seth Rogen.
Further back in his career, Schier played a student on Season 2 of "The Mick," Kaitlin Olson's ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") short-lived Fox comedy about a maladjusted woman raising her wealthy sister's children. One of his more prominent roles was in a 2014 episode of ABC's "Modern Family." Schier played Xander, a friend of Luke (Nolan Gould) and Manny's (Rico Rodriguez), whom Claire (Julie Bowen) distrusted. As seen in his reel on IMDb, Schier is also a martial arts practitioner.