Looper Survey: South Park's Absolute Best Running Gag According To Fans

Oh my God — our fans picked Kenny (Matt Stone)! More specifically, they selected the character's many, many deaths — which have tapered off severely since the show's halcyon days, where the poor kid met his maker in gruesome ways during every single episode — as their favorite "South Park" running gag. It scooped up an enormous amount of our fans' votes, getting 42.15% of the poll. That means almost half of our respondents love to see Kenny die.

If the phrase "Screw you guys, I'm goin' home" means anything to you, then you probably agree with the fans who voted for Eric Cartman's (Trey Parker) signature sentence. 17.52% of our readers consider that sentence to be their favorite running gag.

14.88% of our readers find themselves humming a happy tune and singing nonsense ditties along with Butter Stotch (Matt Stone). Sometimes those song snippets are brief earworms that anchor portions of the show's narrative. Sometimes they sprout into full songs — consider "My Robot Friend" from the episode "AWESOM-O." But they always make a big chunk of our readership sing along.

Are there aliens among us? If you're a fan of "South Park," you know that extra-terrestrial visitors have been a big part of the show since "Cartman Gets an Anal Probe." In this case, we're talking about the "visitors" who often appear in the background of large crowd scenes — classic aliens with sharp features and large dark eyes. 13.55% of our readers love spotting these folks running from danger, attending PTA meetings, and a bunch of other surprising places.