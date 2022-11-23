The Interesting Connection Between The Addams Family And Scooby-Doo

There are several similarities between "The Addams Family" and "Scooby-Doo." First, they are both parts of the horror-comedy genre: while they focus on creepy content, they both do so in a lighthearted, humorous way with happy endings. Additionally, they are both long-enduring franchises that have gone through multiple reboots and adaptations.

"The Addams Family" began as a series of single-panel cartoons by Charles Addams, many of which were published in The New Yorker beginning in 1938. In 1964, "The Addams Family" became a live-action television series, which later spawned the feature-length films "The Addams Family" (1991) and "Addams Family Values" (1993), as well as an animated series, a Broadway musical, and animated films in 2019 and 2021, and even video games. Most recently, Netflix's "Wednesday" series chronicles the coming-of-age of Gomez and Morticia's daughter, Wednesday Addams, as she attends a new school to develop her psychic powers.

"Scooby-Doo" first aired as an animated series from 1969 to 1985. From 1988 to 1991, a spin-off series called "A Pup Named Scooby-Doo" aired, featuring younger child versions of the main characters. Several other "Scooby-Doo" series and reboots have been created, including "Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo," and "Velma." Additionally, a live-action "Scooby-Doo" film was released in 2002, followed by a sequel in 2004.

Aside from the humorous focus on creepy monsters and their long-enduring statuses, it turns out there are even more similarities between "The Addams Family" and "Scooby-Doo."