Andor's Season 1 Finale Post-Credits Scene Has Fans In A State Of Shock

Warning: Spoilers for the season finale of "Andor."

"Andor" has officially called it a wrap on Season 1, with the finale, "Rix Road," premiering on Disney+ this morning. Don't worry, though, as creator Tony Gilroy confirmed the series is getting a Season 2, which will end where Cassian's story began in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

The Season 1 finale saw Cassian (Diego Luna) return to Ferrix after receiving news of his adoptive mother Maarva's (Fiona Shaw) death. Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) patiently waits for his return and sets a trap with the rest of the Imperial Security Bureau, hoping to capture him for his role in the Aldhani heist. That's not the only threat hoping to take care of Cassian in his home city, as Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), Vel (Faye Marsay), and Cinta (Varada Sethu) want to kill him, getting rid of their final tie to Aldhani. Cassian manages to outmaneuver both groups, working with Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) and other locals to organize a massive distraction at Maarva's funeral. As the ceremony quickly turns into a riot against the Empire, Cassian uses the chaos to rescue Bix (Adria Arjona) from the ISB, getting her, Brasso, B2EMO, and a few others to safety off-planet. He then confronts Luthen, telling the Rebel leader to either kill him or let him officially join the growing Rebellion before the episode cuts to credits.

In case you missed it, "Andor" sneaks in a post-credits scene, teasing the Empire's ever-growing strength. We see the pieces that Cassian and his team worked on during their time in the Narkina 5 prison as droids put the large metal machinery in place on the weapon system of the first Death Star.