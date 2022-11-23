Andor's Season 1 Finale Post-Credits Scene Has Fans In A State Of Shock
Warning: Spoilers for the season finale of "Andor."
"Andor" has officially called it a wrap on Season 1, with the finale, "Rix Road," premiering on Disney+ this morning. Don't worry, though, as creator Tony Gilroy confirmed the series is getting a Season 2, which will end where Cassian's story began in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
The Season 1 finale saw Cassian (Diego Luna) return to Ferrix after receiving news of his adoptive mother Maarva's (Fiona Shaw) death. Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) patiently waits for his return and sets a trap with the rest of the Imperial Security Bureau, hoping to capture him for his role in the Aldhani heist. That's not the only threat hoping to take care of Cassian in his home city, as Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), Vel (Faye Marsay), and Cinta (Varada Sethu) want to kill him, getting rid of their final tie to Aldhani. Cassian manages to outmaneuver both groups, working with Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) and other locals to organize a massive distraction at Maarva's funeral. As the ceremony quickly turns into a riot against the Empire, Cassian uses the chaos to rescue Bix (Adria Arjona) from the ISB, getting her, Brasso, B2EMO, and a few others to safety off-planet. He then confronts Luthen, telling the Rebel leader to either kill him or let him officially join the growing Rebellion before the episode cuts to credits.
In case you missed it, "Andor" sneaks in a post-credits scene, teasing the Empire's ever-growing strength. We see the pieces that Cassian and his team worked on during their time in the Narkina 5 prison as droids put the large metal machinery in place on the weapon system of the first Death Star.
Andor finally reveals its connection to the Star Wars universe
Before the Season 1 finale, "Andor" remained relatively standalone in the "Star Wars" universe. Previous shows, like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Mandalorian," prioritize connecting themselves to previous "Star Wars" projects, but "Andor" found success doing the opposite.
Not only did the post-credits scene show how "Andor" fits into the overall "Star Wars" story, but it left fans shocked with its massive revelation. Everyone quickly took to social media to freak out over the final scene. On Twitter, @BetsyTabor expressed how "Andor" blew them away, saying, "OMG WHAT A FINALE!! And that post-credits scene, wow!!! Folks, do yourselves a favor and watch this absolutely amazing show!!!! It is so FREAKIN' GOOD!!!!!!!" @Bemidjijohn thought the final reveal was a perfect ending to Season 1, saying, "Do not miss the post-credit scene on the 'Andor' finale. It is PERFECT." Both @Solid_Brix and @AubrieOrgana, clear "Star Wars" fans, stated that the Death Star scene left them completely speechless, mind-blown, and in tears.
On Reddit, fans discussed the season finale, but it was u/MylordGonk who notified many that the episode included a post-credits scene. Afterward, many went back to view the content they missed and couldn't believe what the show revealed. Many fans described the scene as chilling, awesome, and fantastic. Other users, like u/retropit, focused on the cinematography, saying, "Boy do they know how to frame shots and create lasting imagery... The end credits scene is wallpaper worthy." U/VanillaTortilla and u/sumrz echoed the statement, noticing how the closing scene mimicked the opening scene of "Andor."