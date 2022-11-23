Bruce Lee's Possible Cause Of Death Unveiled In Bombshell Study

The sudden death of action star Bruce Lee on July 20, 1973 in Hong Kong has stoked dozens of questions and schools of thought in the decades that have ensued. Speculation from fans, colleagues, and biographers has resulted in a cloudy public picture as to what really felled the seemingly-healthy legend. Snopes records a 2018 example of such speculation put forth in a biography by author Matthew Polly that suggests the actor's lack of sweat glands may have contributed to his death by heat stroke. That's just one of many rumors about Lee's death that have been bandied about in the nearly five decades since he lost his life, which have included everything from foul play to steroid abuse (per Reelz Channel's podcast for their program "Autopsy: The Last Hours of Bruce Lee").

The official cause of Lee's passing, per Variety, was listed by officials in Hong Kong as cerebral oedema, swelling of the brain. But a new group of researchers has entered the debate to cast even more doubt on the official report. This group of medical specialists has joined together to posit a fresh theory about Lee's dying days which adds an entirely new wrinkle to what might have been behind his death. The revelation is quite a stunner after years of doubt, speculation, and concern about how and why someone who seemed so healthy and so tough could die out of the blue at such a young age.