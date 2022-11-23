The Devastating Death Of Game Of Thrones' Wilko Johnson

Wilko Johnson, the legendary British rocker and "Game of Thrones" actor, has passed at the age of 75, according to USA Today. Although the reason for his death has not been officially confirmed at the time of this writing, US News reported that in 2012 Johnson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was given around a year to live. Johnson even turned down chemotherapy and instead opted for surgery, and he found the cancer diagnosis as a new lease on life, saying, "You walk down the street and you feel intensely alive. You're 'Oh, look at that leaf!' You're looking around and you think, 'I'm alive. Ain't it amazing?'"

Born as John Peter Wilkinson on July 12, 1947, and passing on November 21, 2022, his death was announced on his official Facebook page, which said, "Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Westcliff On Sea on Monday evening, 21st November 2022. He was 75. Thank you for respecting Wilko's family's privacy at this very sad time, and thank you all for having been such a tremendous support throughout Wilko's incredible life."