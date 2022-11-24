Criminal Minds: Evolution's Massage Table Murder Mirrors A Real-Life Crime

"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has delivered on the expansive promise of its title in more ways than one. In addition to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and innovations in technology (albeit in a somewhat oblivious way) and telling a bold, overarching story centered around Zach Gilford's complex serial killer Elias Voit, the new series also evolves "Criminal Minds'" approach to violence — mainly in that there's a lot more of it.

Without the constraints of cable television's standards and practices, "Criminal Minds" can get away with a lot more on Paramount+ than it ever did on CBS. In addition to featuring the series' first use of the f-word, Episode 2, "Sicarius," boasts one of the most disgusting, not-safe-for-TV kills ever seen on the show. For those who feel squeamish around descriptions of blood and gore, you may want to use discretion before reading further. Despite the outlandishly gruesome nature of the crimes perpetrated by "Sicarius'" villain of the week, however, it actually shares bizarre similarities with a real with life murder that took place in 2010.