What Song Does Penelope Garcia Play In Criminal Minds: Evolution?

After a relatively brief hiatus, the hit CBS crime franchise "Criminal Minds" has returned with a brand new show. Aptly titled "Criminal Minds: Evolution," the new series aims to advance the scope of its storytelling and subject matter with an ambitious season-long arc revolving around how social media and the COVID-19 pandemic changed the nature of serial killers. Though your mileage may vary with its crude use of the internet as a catchall boogeyman, it is, at the very least, exciting for "Criminal Minds" fans to see the return of several beloved characters.

Though fan-favorite Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is notably absent, Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), and JJ (A.J. Cook) are all back, working together to track down Zach Gilford's criminal mastermind, Elias Voit.

One returning alum has received special focus in the sequel series — Kirsten Vangsness' tech-genius, Penelope Garcia. One of the show's strongest storylines is Garcia's internal struggle between enjoying her life outside the FBI and helping those in need. At a critical moment in her journey, Gracia turns to a song that may sound familiar to those on TikTok.