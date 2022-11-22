Criminal Minds: Evolution Star A. J. Cook Sees A Huge Benefit In The Streaming Format

If Mandy Patinkin thought "Criminal Minds" was dark before, just wait for the reboot. Not only will "Criminal Minds: Evolution" be bleaker in terms of its stories. Aside from that, the freedom provided by a streaming format allows it to go even deeper into the psychoses of the characters — even allowing some curse words. Those are all good things, according to JJ Jarreau actor A. J. Cook.

"This kind of gives us the space to breathe into the characters and the development and the story a little bit more," Cook told TVLine. She appreciated the series' realistic movie-like look, and the opportunity to go in-depth into her character, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. "I wanted her to be the exhausted working mom, like everyone was through COVID," Cook said. "We get to see a fuller version of JJ."

Showrunner Erica Messer confirmed this at the Television Critics Association upfronts in September. "It has definitely broadened our scope," she said, via Alex Zalben, about the move to streaming, showing excitement for the new serialized format. "Getting to know an unsub for 10 episodes is something we've never done before." She also appreciates the opportunity for more salty language, adding, "the dialogue feels more authentic." But she also knows not to get too gritty. "I never wanted us to go into full Rated R, extra violence, or something that would feel like a different series," she said.

As for Mantegna, he seems game for any potential curse words, telling TVLine, "They all knew I was dying to say them anyway."