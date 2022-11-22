Why Admiral Stock From NCIS Looks So Familiar

The following article contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 20, Episode 8 — "Turkey Trot"

Things tend to get explosive during your average episode of "NCIS," but usually not this explosive. During "Turkey Trot," the crew found themselves investigating a bombing that takes place during a 5k fun run. A giant turkey float is the so-called victim, which requires the team to apply their lab skills in an entirely different way. They soon discover that the disaster was caused by a gunshot to the float's gas tank — and they think that it was a failed assassination attempt on the life of Navy Rear Admiral Martha Stock.

But who would want to kill Stock? Could it be Charlie Samuels (David Blue), the suave fiancé of Jess Knight's (Katrina Law) sister Robin (Lilan Bowden)? And if it was, is Stock the actual target of the crime or is something much more dangerous and sinister afoot?

If the actress playing Martha Stock looks at all familiar to you, then you've likely spied her on a kid's program, witnessed her soap opera work, or might even have seen her on another CBS procedural. This is why you might have recognized her.