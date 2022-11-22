Jim Carrey Once Pitched A Found-Footage Horror Comedy That Never Came To Be

The writer-directors of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, recently participated in The Hollywood Reporter's Writers Roundtable (alongside the likes of Jordan Peele, Rian Johnson, and more), during which they revealed an interesting anecdote about a pitch they received from Jim Carrey before they had even made their first film ("Swiss Army Man," which came out in 2016).

Kwan explained that Carrey had just seen "Paranormal Activity" when he reached out and told the filmmakers that it had inspired an idea. Kwan continued, "He was like, 'I haven't seen anyone do that — but with comedy. And I have this great idea.'" Carrey went on to explain that they had some weird experiences — such as doors swinging open and people getting hurt — while filming "Dumb and Dumber" at the Stanley Hotel (where Stephen King had gotten the idea for "The Shining"). Kwan elaborated, "[Carrey continued], 'We're going to shoot Dumb and Dumber To, and I want you guys to do a found-footage horror comedy on the set. While we're filming, you guys are going to make a feature-length, behind-the-scenes video that slowly becomes a horror film.' We're like, 'OK, we're in. This is amazing.' We wrote a whole outline and were really excited."

Unfortunately, the idea didn't end up panning out in the end, as producers were skeptical that they could get the studio to agree to let them shoot a movie while another movie was being shot. So, sadly, we'll never get to see the meta film that could have been.