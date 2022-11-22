Donnie Wahlberg Teases A Continued Feud Between Danny And Jamie In Blue Bloods Season 13

The following article contains general spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13.

Policing is a family business for the New York-bound Reagan clan in CBS' "Blue Bloods" — and yes, they fight like family when they're on the job and not just around the dinner table. Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), often fight over how things should be run. On the beat and in the streets, cops Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes) sometimes disagree about cases that they work. Although all of the Reagans love one another, they do not hesitate to do whatever they believe is right at the drop of a hat.

During Episode 6 of Season 13, "On Dangerous Ground," Jamie and Danny butted heads over their work once again. Jamie took on some of Danny's old duties when the former took on a promotion to become a Field Intelligence Sergeant. That resulted in Jamie both being secretive and running interference in one of Danny's cases — a gang-related shooting investigation that Danny had been heavily invested in due to his emotional involvement in it. The brothers ended the episode on unsettled terms. While Jamie insists he's just doing his job, Danny snaps and refers to his brother as an embarrassment.

Fans of the brothers Reagan were left worried about the status of their brotherly bond. Now Donnie Wahlberg has contributed to the conversation with a post on his Twitter that hints that the rivalry between the two brothers will continue.