Rick And Morty's Chris Parnell Had A Whole Lot Of Fun With Jerry's Stasis Field Story Arc

In its pivotal third season, "Rick and Morty" confronts one of its most pathetic characters with a sobering truth. "You act like prey, but you're a predator," says dysfunctional absentee grandad Rick Sanchez to his son-in-law, Jerry Smith. "You use pity to lure in your victims. It's how you survive."

Speaking with the A.V. Club's Marah Eakin, Jerry actor Chris Parnell spoke about the Season 3 episode, titled "The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy." The episode came up in a "Random Roles" interview, after Eakin asked if Parnell had ever been surprised by a Jerry-centric storyline. "With Jerry, I'm never very surprised..." he states plainly, "It was fun, I guess, to get to see Jerry in the episode where he and Rick go to the planet with the status field."

This "Rick and Morty" adventure sees Jerry roped into a "pity-adventure" with his abusive father-in-law as a result of Morty's concern for Jerry's wellbeing after the latter moves out. Uninterested in actually protecting Jerry or taking him somewhere important, Rick takes him to a "stasis field" resort in which none of the patrons are able to die. "You get to see them bond a little bit," continues Parnell, "and then you get to see Jerry be a little cunning..."