The Idea For Rosita's Emotional Ending In The Walking Dead Came From Christian Serratos Herself

There is no shortage of trauma felt by "The Walking Dead" characters, but there are points of light as well. Even though the world is chaotic and violent, Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group often looks toward better things. Glenn and Maggie hoped for a child because they wanted to build a future. Rosita's daughter Coco wasn't exactly planned, but she also became an important symbol. So when the gears started turning for the end of the series, Christian Serratos hoped to give her character an ending with significance. And what was significant to Rosita is her daughter.

"I was talking to Christian Serratos about the plan for the final block of episodes, and she said that she felt the right ending for her story was to die trying to save her child and to do right for her community," showrunner Angela Kang explained to TV Insider. Though it had not initially been the plan, the writers decided on an ending that was befitting of the long-running character. "[Serratos] kind of advocated a little, and I went back to my writer's room and talked to the network and everybody, and we were like, 'Yeah. If she wants to do this, let's do an emotional version of that story,'" Kang went on to say.

As far as emotional endings go, Rosita's story would be at the top of the list. Rosita returns home for a final goodbye, leaving a legacy to be remembered.