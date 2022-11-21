Rick And Michonne's Epilogue In The Walking Dead Finale Took 2 Years To Come Together

The final few minutes of the series finale of "The Walking Dead" include a long-overdue reunion with former series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the katana-wielding Michonne (Danai Gurira). Although it was already announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that both Rick and Michonne would return to "The Walking Dead" universe in an upcoming six-part miniseries (which also happens to be written by Gurira), their appearance in the finale, this brief epilogue appears to give us our first glimpse of what that series could entail — as it shows Rick and Michonne on a walker-infested beach, facing down a mysterious assailant in a helicopter.

A voice inside the helicopter calls out over a loudspeaker, saying: "Consignee Grimes, you've been located and instructed to surrender. Come on, Rick, it's like he told you. There's no escape for the living." The scene gives no indication of who this mysterious voice could be and ends with Rick raising his hands in submission and smiling as the helicopter slowly descends from the sky while Michonne rushes towards him on a horse.

Although this entire epilogue is only about five minutes long (including a prior scene in which Rick recalls all the people he's lost through a voiceover), this particular sequence was actually a massive undertaking that took around two years to come together.