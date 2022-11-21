Trevor Noah's Daily Show Exit Announcement Caught The Entire Crew By Surprise

For the last seven years, comedian Trevor Noah has been the host of "The Daily Show," the late-night talk and satirical news show that has been on the air since 1996 and seen two other hosts — Craig Kilborn and Jon Stewart — prior to Noah. However, at the end of September, Noah announced that he would be leaving "The Daily Show."

After stating that he had been reminded that it was the show's seventh anniversary, Noah said, "And I just found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing, it's something I never expected and I found myself thinking about everything we've gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, more pandemic — and I realized that after the seven years, my time is up." He then went on to declare how much he has loved hosting the show and express, again, his gratitude to the network and to everyone involved, as well as to the audience. However, he said, he realized that he wants to move on to other endeavors, including spending more time touring his stand-up.

Audience members were definitely shocked at the announcement — after all, the host before him, Stewart, spent a whole 16 years hosting the series. But, as it turns out, the entire crew was also caught by surprise.