The Walking Dead Director Explains The Importance Of Having Rick Return For The Series Finale

The following contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" series finale.

Without a doubt, one of the most exciting aspects of the series finale of "The Walking Dead" is the long-awaited return of former series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) — who exited the series during its ninth season. Following a scene in which Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) leaves the Commonwealth to search for Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira), we're greeted with a shot of Rick lighting a cigarette in the dark, and he delivers a chilling monologue about all the people he's lost and about the endless power of love.

We're then given a brief scene in which Rick and Michonne are forced to surrender to a helicopter, Rick looking even worse for wear than the last time we saw him, and Michonne in the form of makeshift armor. We also see that they're on a beach on the outskirts of a city and that the beach is clogged with sunken walkers stuck in the mud. Although at first glance, this brief scene seems to be nothing more than a setup for the forthcoming Rick and Michonne spinoff series, director Greg Nicotero says there was actually a fundamental reason for bringing Rick back in this final episode.