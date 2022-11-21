Don't Miss Your Chance To Win These Fun Malleable Game Of Thrones BendyFigs
The holidays are upon us. Shopping season is in full gear as we stock up on gifts for those we love the most, including ourselves. Gift lists across the globe are full of movie and television-themed presents, from "Harry Potter" to "Lord of the Rings" to some HBO bangers. Despite being off the air, "Game of Thrones" is as popular as ever, and there is no shortage of toys and collectibles surrounding the iconic series.
So let us take some shopping off your plate by offering this incredible "Game of Thrones" BendyThings prize package. Looper has patterned up with our sister site, /Film, for a giveaway like no other.
You could win a four-pack of Game of Thrones BendyFigs
Looper and /Film are giving away four BendyThings figurines from the "Game of Thrones" family. One lucky winner will receive a figure of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, and the Night King. BendyThings are malleable, and you can pose them in whatever way you like. This is a prize package worth over $77 and is the perfect addition to any "Game of Thrones" collectors' library.
To win, you must be following Looper and /Film on Twitter and re-tweet the latter's giveaway post (we've attached it below for your convenience). The giveaway is available only to residents of the United States and Canada and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on November 24. May the gods be with you.
We're giving away 4⃣ #GameOfThrones BendyFigs to 3⃣ lucky winners! Make sure you follow BOTH @slashfilm AND @looper and RT this tweet for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/C5vJWhjz2S
— /Film (@slashfilm) November 21, 2022