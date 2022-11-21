Don't Miss Your Chance To Win These Fun Malleable Game Of Thrones BendyFigs

The holidays are upon us. Shopping season is in full gear as we stock up on gifts for those we love the most, including ourselves. Gift lists across the globe are full of movie and television-themed presents, from "Harry Potter" to "Lord of the Rings" to some HBO bangers. Despite being off the air, "Game of Thrones" is as popular as ever, and there is no shortage of toys and collectibles surrounding the iconic series.

So let us take some shopping off your plate by offering this incredible "Game of Thrones" BendyThings prize package. Looper has patterned up with our sister site, /Film, for a giveaway like no other.