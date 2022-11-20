Yellowstone Fans Are Offering Alternatives To The Wolf Killings In Season 5

On the subreddit r/YellowstonePN, Redditor u/niktrot highlighted the issues with the scene where ranchers shoot wolves dead to protect their livestock. They noted that, in reality, ranchers use guard dogs to deter wild animals from attacking livestock, which results in both the livestock and the wild animals remaining alive. The poster added that "Wind River," which was written and directed by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, also had a similar scene, indicating that Sheridan may think shooting wild animals is how ranchers handle the problem.

Poster u/zsreport added that ranchers have also used donkeys in the past to protect livestock from wolves. At the same time, u/txman91 also touted llamas as a viable option, although the threat the llamas guarded against coyotes rather than wolves. U/ScTcGp added to the confusion by noting that Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) had previously mentioned that the Yellowstone ranch does indeed use donkeys to deter wolves.

Redditor u/TheSavageDonut lamented the change in the show. They elaborated that in one of the early seasons, a group got together and stayed awake in shifts to protect a herd from predators while they were being moved from one side of the ranch to the other. Along with the shooting of wolves, the poster also noted mocking the tracking of animals over the internet and attaching collars to logs before sending them downriver, a move that puzzled them.