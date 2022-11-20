The Death Of Rick And Morty's Producer Mike Mendel Had A Big Effect On Season 5

The prolific television producer Mike Mendel (also known as J. Michael Mendel), who was a vital member and leading force of the "Rick and Morty" creative team, passed away from natural causes in September of 2019, in very close proximity to Season 5's production time frame (via The Hollywood Reporter). In a recent interview with Newsweek, "Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon spoke about this devastating and chaotic time trying to produce the show in the "absence of the absolute hub of everything," as Harmon put it.

"It was his job to hire and fire, and keep the train moving, then one day he's just gone..." Harmon said, also noting that Mendel was "a father figure to the entire crew." Harmon continued, "The very justifiable question the artists were terrified to ask out loud was 'Who's in charge of these knuckleheads, me and Justin, now?'" referring to Justin Roiland, the co-creator, executive producer, and star twice over of the series. In the end, Sydney Ryan, whom Harmon describes as Mendel's "protege," stepped into the vacant leadership role, having served as a co-producer throughout the show's run.

Harmon went on to imply that Mendel's death created an unfamiliar environment of instability throughout their creative process, resulting in a fifth season that the show's co-creator views as somewhat less-than compared to other outings.